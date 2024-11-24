Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $132.15 and a one year high of $190.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

