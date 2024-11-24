Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.