Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 34.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 59.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 483,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $145,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 134.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,189,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,991 shares of company stock valued at $43,333,238. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $342.02 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $348.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.37.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

