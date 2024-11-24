Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 59,729 Shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,134,000.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA THTA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

