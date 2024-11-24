Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $509.92 and last traded at $503.56. 11,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 64,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,283.48. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,458. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,610.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

