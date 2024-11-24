Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $547.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.57 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.14.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

