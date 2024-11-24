Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,070,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 769.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 221,381 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $23,094,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

