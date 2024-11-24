Capital Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 336,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 156,735 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 745.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

DHI opened at $163.53 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

