Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.61.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $446.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.36. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.