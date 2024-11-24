Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lowered by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $311.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

