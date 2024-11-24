Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Moors & Cabot Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 911.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,150 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5,434.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 499,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,117,000 after acquiring an additional 340,504 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

