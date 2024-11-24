Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,925 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American International Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in American International Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,186,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,213 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

