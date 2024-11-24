Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

