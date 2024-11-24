Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

