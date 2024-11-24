Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

