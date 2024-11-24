Banco Santander S.A. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,580 shares of company stock worth $1,063,499. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

