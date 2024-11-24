Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $126.14.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.