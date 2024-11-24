Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 3038369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Banc of California Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.37%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. This represents a 9.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,941 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,732,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,476,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,494,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

