Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

LMT opened at $542.22 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

