Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 78,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,283,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.