Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $44.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.59.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $47,296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,326,000 after buying an additional 860,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Baker Hughes by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,004,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 817,227 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

