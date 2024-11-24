Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,946 shares of company stock worth $27,462,781 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $305.15 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $227.12 and a one year high of $309.37. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

