Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). 8,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 31,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.34 million, a PE ratio of -860.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Francis Bedingham bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,385.48). 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

