Analysts Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) PT at $44.75

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
Life360 Trading Down 3.6 %
Life360 stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.90.
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.