Analysts Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) PT at $44.75

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,588.68. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,657 shares of company stock worth $25,918,241.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Life360 stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.90.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

