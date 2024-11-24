Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $106,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $572.07 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.43 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.07.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

