Algert Global LLC Sells 15,680 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

