Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,874 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 522.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

