Algert Global LLC Decreases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,669. This represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

