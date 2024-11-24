Algert Global LLC Acquires 81,480 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1 %

BWA stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.