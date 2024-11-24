ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend of $1.11 (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.85 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGESY

About ageas SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

