ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend of $1.11 (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.85 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Stories

