Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

