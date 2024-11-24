Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,441 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $171.98 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

