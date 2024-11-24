766 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $514.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.35 and a 200-day moving average of $482.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

