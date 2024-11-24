3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.