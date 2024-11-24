18,456 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 450.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 480,291 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $13,123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4,524.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 232,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of INVH opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.
View Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.