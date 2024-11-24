18,456 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 450.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 480,291 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $13,123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4,524.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 232,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INVH opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.