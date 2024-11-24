157,284 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,430,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

