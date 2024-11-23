Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.03 and traded as high as $54.29. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

