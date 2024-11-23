XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.13.
XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on XPO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPO Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of XPO stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.