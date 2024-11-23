XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.13.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

