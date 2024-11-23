XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 35,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 623,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
XBP Europe Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.
XBP Europe Company Profile
XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.
