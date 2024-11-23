Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $64.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.67 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.