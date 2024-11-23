Waddell & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

