Waddell & Associates LLC Has $58.41 Million Position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,973,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up 7.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $58,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

CAPE stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $31.54.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

