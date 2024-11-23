W Bryan Hill Sells 110,250 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $4,257,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,583.86. This represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 1,226,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,712. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

