Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 30th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.