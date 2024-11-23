Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Insider Anand Sanghi Sells 30,914 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRT opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 498,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 26.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Vertiv by 746.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

