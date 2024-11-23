Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 1,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 81,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Various Eateries Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £30.63 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.59.

Various Eateries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.