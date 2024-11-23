Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

