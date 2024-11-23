Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.89.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
