Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,756,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,611,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $215.22 and a 1 year high of $282.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

