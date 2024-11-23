Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Shares Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Urban Logistics REIT plc (OTC:PCILF – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,374% from the average session volume of 3,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
