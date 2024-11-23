Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Shares Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Urban Logistics REIT plc (OTC:PCILF – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,374% from the average session volume of 3,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.